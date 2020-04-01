Lockdown may be eased if no case detected: Dy CM

MAWKYRWAT/ SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday made a subtle hint that the state government might relax the lockdown in the state if no positive case of coronavirus is detected in the state by mid-April.

Addressing a meeting in Mawkyrwat, Tynsong said the government might continue restrictions on inter-state movement and continue with proper screening.

“This fight against Coronavirus is like preparing for an exam. If we prepare well, we will pass the exam. However, if there is anyone who fails in this fight, it might bring danger to the people and the state as a whole. We understand the problems faced by the labourers, tenants, patients, students and parents of those who stranded in different states or districts but we request all to bear with us,” he said.

“If no person from Meghalaya is found to be infected by the virus after April 15 we may relax the lockdown and allow inter-district movement,” Tynsong said.

Interestingly, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh called upon the people to be ready to cooperate with the government if the lockdown continues beyond April 14.

“The 21-day lockdown is just the beginning for our country. I feel that we should continue the same. We have seen many migrant workers fleeing Delhi to go to other parts of the country. There is a chance that many people would carry the virus,” Lyngdoh said.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister James Sangma has asked the people not to resort to panic buying as it may lead to shortage of essential commodities

“We will make the commodities available to people and there is no need for panic buying,” Sangma asserted.

Stating that the situation is unprecedented, he added that any shortage of food grains will be addressed and the department is monitoring the situation.

“There have been reports of shortage in the open market and we have decided to procure food grains from Food Corporation of India and make it available to the consumers,” he said, adding that the shortcomings in the Public Distribution System are being ironed out.

The deputy chief minister also asserted that there was no shortage of rice and essential commodities in Meghalaya. “We have enough stock till June and the Government of India has assured to provide double allotment for the month of April, May and June and this extra allotment will be free off cost,” Tynsong said, adding that 68 per cent of the population in the state has been benefitted under the PDS.

He also said that the government has earmarked around Rs 25 crore and was already in talks with the FCI to buy food grains should there be any shortage in the open market.