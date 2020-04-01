MP tracks, isolates all 107 markaz attendees from state

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government here on Wednesday claimed to have tracked all 107 people who attended a recent religious congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s markaz in Delhi. Over 20 of them were suspected to have carried coronavirus infection to the state.

“We have identified all the 107 who attended the markaz in Delhi. They have been isolated and being examined,” Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said. “We are keeping a close watch on them. There is no reason to worry or panic,” said Pithode.

After the Delhi government sounded the alarm bells claiming 24 markaz attendees tested positive for Covid-19, the MP government searched all through the Tuesday night for the people who had returned to the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the police and the civil authorities to locate Jamaat members and quarantine them.

Meanwhile, the government has not divulged the number of people quarantined to prevent virus scare. They were scattered at different places, including Delhi, Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha and Raisen, and efforts were being made to track them, said the official.

IANS