Pandemic sees 94 prisoners walk free

SHILLONG: Ninety-four undertrial prisoners (UTPs) were released on bail on Tuesday from the Shillong jail as per directive of the Supreme Court to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19.

Member Secretary of Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), NA Khan, said a meeting of the High Power Committee was held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Meghalaya High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of MSLSA, HS Thangkhiew.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khan said that pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court, 94 UTPs were released from the Shillong jail and eight children “in conflict with law” from the Juvenile Home on Monday.

He said that the High Power Committee (HPC) would determine who can be released on bail, interim bail and parole for a period it may think fit and proper.

“The HPC was empowered to classify accused who may be released, it is not random.There may be UTPs charged with offence where the punishment can extend up to seven years. These were the cases that were considered for release”, Khan said adding that the entire exercise was done in the context of COVID-19 to avoid congestion.

Later, a statement issued here informed that 174 prisoners were identified from the Shillong jail, which constituted 37.9 per cent of the inmates.

It said release from other jails would follow under the supervision of the District Legal Services Authority with the assistance of the legal aid counsel.

The Social Welfare Department informed that the eight children in conflict with law were released from the Mawkasiang observation home (Boys), Shillong.

There are 1105 inmates in the five district jails of Shillong, Tura, Williamnagar, Jowai and Nongpoh.

As on March 30, the number of prisoners in Shillong jail is 459 while the capacity is 170; in Tura there are 193 against the capacity of 200, Williamnagar District Jail has a capacity of 50 and the number of prisoners is 31, Jowai District Jail has 243 prisoners while the capacity is 130, Nongpoh District Jail has a capacity of 120 but the number of prisoners is 179.

While the number of children in conflict with law at the Observation Home (Boys), Mawkasiang as on March 30 is 20, the number of inmates is five.

Migrant workers and daily wage earners

Khan also said that the meeting expressed concern on the impact of the pandemic on the migrant workers and daily wage earners

In this connection, Executive Chairman of MSLSA held a meeting on Monday with the Joint Labour Commissioner to take stock of action taken by the department.

It was informed that the Labour department in collaboration with the Revenue & Disaster Management department, will be extending financial assistance to all daily wage earners for the wage loss due to lockdown and has set up a toll free number- 1070- for registration and collecting details of such daily wagers.

It was also informed that financial assistance will not be applicable to the workers already registered under the Meghalaya Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, MGNREGA job card holders, muster roll workers and casual wage workers in government and semi-government.

The MSLSA will make wide publicity through the district and block level officials of Labour department, mobile vans, WhatsApp, SMS to bring awareness among daily wagers and migrant workers of the benefit extended by the Labour department. The PLVs and the panel lawyers will also work towards the cause of marginalised people affected by COVID-19.