Warner shaves head to show support

Melbourne: Australia opener David Warner has shaved his head in support of those working on the frontline for COVID-19.

“Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of the dashing left-hander trimming his hair in time-lapse mode.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.Earlier, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine had said that the team’s upcoming tour to Bangladesh slated to be held in June is unlikely, conceding that one doesnt need to be an “Einstein” for that amid the global crisis due to coronavirus pandemic. (IANS)