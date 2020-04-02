11 B’deshis transferred through Dawki border

SHILLONG: Eleven Bangladeshi citizens, who had returned from New Delhi around 10 days back and were stationed in Guwahati, were on Tuesday transferred to the neighbouring country via Dawki.

Officials from the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati said the 11 people were transferred in coordination with the Kamrup district administration after sanction was given by the Political department of Meghalaya.

The Bangladeshi officials maintained that the people were transferred through proper channel and by following due procedure.

They arrived in Dawki at 2 pm on Tuesday in a vehicle arranged by the Bangladeshi Embassy in Guwahati and were allowed to cross the border after due permission after clearance from the Immigration department of the state police.

Initially it was suspected that the 11 Bangladeshis had attended the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi, the coronavirus hotspot of the country. However, Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, asserted that they had gone to Delhi for admission related work in a foreign university.

“They showed us proof that they had gone to Delhi for admission related work,” the Bangladeshi envoy said while informing that all members of the group had been medically examined in Guwahati and they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.