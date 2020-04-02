Arunachal to provide monetary aid to workers

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh will be providing financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month in April and May to all registered construction workers in the unorganised sector, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision would give relief to thousands of construction workers in the state who have been hit by the nationwide 21-day lockdown, a senior official said. Each worker, registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board, would get an amount of Rs 2,000 per month for April and May as cash relief, its secretary said. (PTI)