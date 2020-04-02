Assam Governor donates month’s salary to help fight against COVID-19

GUWAHATI: The Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday contributed one month’s gross salary amounting to Rs. 3.50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the Assam government’s operations on the war footing against the Coronavirus outbreak.

Governor’s Principal Private Secretary S. N. Bhowmick handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the latter’s office chamber in Janata Bhawan on behalf of the Governorr, according to an official communique.