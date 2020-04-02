NEIGRIHMS ready to increase number of coronavirus tests

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), which is the only testing centre for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, so far tested more than 50 cases and now the institute is ready to increase the number of tests if required.

Concerns have been raised on the low number of tests done in the institute.

However, an official from NEIGRIHMS said that the capacity which the institute has, is enough to take care of the number of referrals for tests.

Explaining the procedure, the official added that NEIGRIHMS does not indiscriminately test patients as there are certain guidelines to be followed and the tests for COVID-19 are done through nodal officers of the state and NEIGRIHMS.

“It is the nodal officer of NEIGRIHMS and his team who first decide the merit of the case and the number of tests depends on how many cases are referred.

The official said the tests usually take around 8 hours and now the institute also contemplates to go for round the clock testing if more cases are referred to NEIGRIHMS.

In view of the need to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, many persons from medical background required to combat COVID-19, have positively responded to the call of the department.

Besides, the health department has issued a notice for urgent appointment of MBBS doctors/AYUSH doctors/Laboratory technicians/OT technicians and others.

“They have responded positively. They have informed on phone regarding their willingness as due to the lockdown, they cannot come out. They will also send email”, a state health official said.

The services of retired doctors will be to bridge the gap and if there is a need on account of manpower shortage, they can be sent to man the CHCs/PHCs.

“After getting the full applications, we will be able to take a call”, the official said adding that the need for volunteer doctors arose so that there is no exhaustion to the doctors on duty.