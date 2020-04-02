Premier League accused of moral vacuum as clubs cut wages

London: Premier League clubs have been accused of living in a “moral vacuum”, with players urged to take their share of the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic as non-playing staff begin to feel the pinch.

Last year’s Champions League finalists Tottenham as well as Newcastle and Norwich have faced a backlash for using the British government’s furlough scheme, which will guarantee 80 percent of employees’ income up to a maximum of ?2,500 ($3,000) a month.

“It sticks in the throat,” said lawmaker Julian Knight, who chairs the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, referring to the use of public funds to prop up wage bills. “This exposes the crazy economics in English football and the moral vacuum at its centre.” The Times said the elite should not be a “drain on the exchequer”.

“(The) furlough scheme.is for clubs lower down the pyramid enduring the cash-flow crisis without gate receipts, not by the likes of Spurs and Newcastle United,” the paper said in a comment piece.

That 2,500 sum would be a drop in the ocean for many Premier League stars, yet there has so far been no agreement on wage cuts or deferrals for players, unlike the situation at other top European clubs such as Juventus and Barcelona.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said he hoped discussions between the Premier League and players’ and managers’ representatives would “result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football eco-system”.

Levy is in the firing line despite taking a 20 percent cut in salary for the next two months.

On Tuesday he announced a 20 percent cut for 550 non-playing staff on the same day it was revealed he was paid ?7 million last season, including a ?3 million bonus for the completion of the club’s new stadium, which ran well over time and budget.

Players at Barcelona have taken a 70 percent pay cut during Spain’s state of emergency and will make additional contributions to ensure other employees receive full wages. (AFP)