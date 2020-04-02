State on alert after 13 cases in Assam

SHILLONG: With 13 positive COVID-19 cases being detected in Assam, the state government has issued an alert to officials of all districts sharing border with the neighbouring state to strictly follow all norms to prevent coronavirus in the state.

Speaking to media persons after holding discussions with legislators from East Khasi Hills here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that all people who have tested positive in Assam had attended the religious programme at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

He also reiterated that the seven people from Meghalaya, who also attended the same programme, had not returned to the state.

He further said that in view of the nationwide lockdown, there was no question of any movement of people being allowed within the state and from other states.

“Only in very extreme cases of medical emergency, we are allowing movement of people,” the chief minister said while adding that the government has issued necessary instructions to district officials in border areas on inter-state and intra-state movement.

Asked if Meghalaya will have a hospital exclusively for COVID-19 treatment, Sangma said the government is planning for that. “COVID-19 would continue to exist even after April 14. Every state and country is preparing itself for any kind of situation and the state government is doing the same”, he said.

As a temporary measure, the state government has requisitioned several buildings and premises and set up isolation and quarantine centres, he stated.

“We feel this should be enough for the time being but we will keep on increasing the number of such centres,” he added.

On the availability of medicines and equipment for treatment of COVID-19, Sangma said no state and country has enough but the government would judiciously use all the available equipment.

When asked about the post-lockdown strategy, the chief minister said the strategy would be decided by the Centre.

He also hinted that restrictions may continue even after April 14.

“Till the time we find a medicine or a vaccine, we will be in “Corona Age” and we will have to learn to live with it along with precautions and social distancing. The government will come up with a rapid action system to respond to any situation”, he said.

Earlier during the meeting with MLAs, the chief minister discussed issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic and took stock of the supply of essential commodities in East Khasi Hills.