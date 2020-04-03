Aldrin laid to rest in Delhi

New Delhi/ SHILLONG: The mortal remains of Aldrin Lyngdoh, a migrant waiter from Meghalaya who had killed himself at Agra on Monday, was buried as per Khasi rites at Burari Christian Cemetery on Thursday.

The body was brought from Agra in an ambulance after postmortem.

The burial was conducted by the Chaplain of Delhi Achik Christian Fellowship, Rev. Ferdinand N. Arengh in the presence of some Meghalaya citizens residing in Delhi and staff of the Meghalaya House.

The mortal remains was brought from Agra to New Delhi with the joint efforts of Meghalaya House, New Delhi, president of Khasi Jaintia Christian Fellowship, RP Warjri and employees of Meghalaya House including Gareth Son Rapthap, Ardorlang L. Tron and Gauri Shanker Singh. The Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, New Delhi oversaw the arrangements on behalf of the state government.