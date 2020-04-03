Curfew under 144 CrPC in WGH till April 10

TURA: Curfew under 144 CrPC, together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 has once again been imposed in West Garo Hills District till 6 am of April 10 as per an order issued on Friday by the District Administration.

Under the curfew prohibition has been issued against the operation of all weekly and regular markets as well as business establishments in the entire district, assembly or gathering of more than 5 persons in all public places beyond individual households, operation of all forms public transport and movement of all private vehicles and autos without valid passes except those that fall under the exempted category.

The order will, however, be not be applicable to Security Forces, Medical teams and essential services, Pharmacies, Groceries stores, vegetable and meat outlet shops identified by TMB in consultation with localities, elsewhere notified by the BDO in their respective blocks with timing from 8 am to 1 pm every day, MePDCL, PHE and PWD, police and armed forces, fire and emergency services, Food and Civil Supply Dept and FCI Staff, TMB, Telecom, Telegraph Communication and IT Services, NIC, print and electronic media, Banks and ATMs, vehicles carrying essential commodities, food items, medical equipments or other goods, home delivery and community delivery vehicles.

The order comes into force from 6 am of April 4, 2020.