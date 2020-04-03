Opposition Congress taunts NPP EC in GHADC with salary contribution

TURA: Setting an example for others in the GHADC to emulate, particularly those belonging to the ruling dispensation in the council, opposition Congress MDC Sadhiarani Sangma has asked chief executive member Dipul Marak to release 10 out of her 24 months pending salary and contribute it to Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against the Covid-19 virus infection. GHADC employees and MDCs have not been paid for 24 long months.

The decision to contribute the money comes at a time when the entire country and state is under a lock down to contain the spread of the Covid-19 corona virus infection. The lock down has disrupted normal life and impacted the marginalised sections of society.

“As an elected representative, it is also my responsibility to contribute to mitigate the problem. Therefore, the worth of my ten months salary out of 24 months pending salary may be released immediately so that I can contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as sought by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to fight against the dreaded virus collectively,” announced Congress MDC and lone woman member Sadhiarani Sangma in a letter to CEM Dipul Marak.

She pointed out, in her letter, the prevailing situation caused by the pandemic Covid-19 in our country and all over the world with Meghalaya also getting badly affected.

Acknowledging the necessity of placing the entire country under a lock down to prevent further transmission and spread of the virus, thereby saving human lives, Sadhiarani Sangma pointed out that during such calamities it is always the daily wage earners who suffer the most due to non-availability of food and other essential commodities.

The humanitarian gesture comes at a time when the GHADC is embroiled in a controversy over alleged misappropriation of central funds. The opposition Congress and the BJP have accused the Dipul Marak EC of clandestinely withdrawing an amount of Rs 24 crore sent by the centre for developmental projects in the MDC constituencies.

Though the ruling party has maintained that there has been no such withdrawal, opposition MDCs are not buying into their claims and continue to raise a voice alleging large scale corruption. They have even given out dates mentioning the time of the funds withdrawal by the ruling MDCs and are demanding a thorough investigation.