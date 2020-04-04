A Quiet Place: Part II gets new release date

The Emily Blunt-starrer A Quiet Place: Part II, which was scheduled to release in March, will now open on September 4 this year.

The film, written and directed by Blunt’s actor-filmmaker husband John Krasinski, was originally set to hit the big screen in late March, but was among numerous Hollywood films delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented theater closures, reports a website.

On March 13, Krasinski had shared the news of the delay through a post on Twitter.

The Paramount movie is a sequel to the 2018 silent blockbuster A Quiet Place. (IANS)