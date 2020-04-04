Ancelotti for fair play on season restart date

PARIS: Before the Premier League starts up it must ensure all clubs resume training on the same day, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, told a French magazine in an interview published on Friday.

The Premier League is on hold because of the pandemic and is scheduled to resume on May 3. But Ancelotti said the situation would be clearer after a meeting between clubs and league officials on Friday.

“One of the important things is that all the clubs resume training at the same time, that there are no disparities, that no one has an advantage over the others,” the 60-year-old Italian told L’Equipe. “Players nowadays are capable of being physically ready within a fortnight.”

Ancelotti, who took over at Everton in December, has won the Champions League as a player and the coach and has led teams to league titles in Italy, Germany, France and England. After more than 45 years in the game, he finds himself in a world without football, preoccupied by the terrible toll the coronavirus is taking, particularly in his native Italy. Unsure of what is going to happen next and with no players to coach or matches to watch, he is calm in the face of the uncertainty and in no rush to return to the managerial treadmill. (AFP)