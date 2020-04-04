Mizoram sets example in fitness movement amid lockdown

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram sports and youth services department has undertaken motivation drives with a view to ensure universal fitness programmes reaching all the homes even during the 21-day lockdown, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

State sports minister, Robert Romawia Royte, who has been resorting to systematic exercise during the lockdown, says, “We want all the sportspersons to keep their fitness intact and we also appeal to all people to stay fit during the lockdown. Everyone can take advantage of the lockdown to exercise at least half an hour daily at their respective homes.”

It may be mentioned that the FitMizoram Movement was launched on March 22, 2019, five months before the launch of the Fit India Movement.

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, is also implementing the programme inside Raj Bhavan while chief minister Zoramthanga expressed his daily fitness programme amidst the lockdown. Zoramthanga says he undertakes exercise daily at least half an hour even during lockdown to keep himself fit despite being 75 years of age.

“Mizoram is all set to show the world that the lockdown because of COVID-19 can make people fitter in all respects,” Royte said.

Reportedly, sportspersons from the state such as hockey player and the FIH Rising Star of the Year, Lalremsiami, weightlifter and Youth Olympics Champion, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, professional boxers Lalrinsanga Tlau and NT Biakkima, presently in South Korea, soccer stars, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jerry Rinzuala and Aizawl FC captain Alfred Jaryan have also joined the campaign.

Model Emily Chenkual also appealed the youth to resort to home exercise while Gospel Speaker Frederick Lalrindika confessed that he joined the FitMizoram Program at Home to lose extra weight because of the lockdown.

“It is expected that with publicity of implementation of FitMizoram Home Exercise Program, more people will join the movement despite closure of all gyms, playgrounds and indoor halls due to the lockdown,” the statement, said.