Neil Nitin Mukesh’s perky cuppa for wife Rukmini

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh treated his wife Rukmini, who has been “tirelessly working without any help”, by making her a cup of dalgona coffee. Nitin took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding a cup of coffee and said: “While she prepares breakfast everyday, lunch everyday and dinner everyday… I thought this morning I will surprise her with something that she likes… It’s the new craze dalgona coffee guys.” Neil captioned the video: “My wife has tirelessly been working without any help at home to make sure that we, Nurvi , Nurvi’s nanny and me are looked after well. She prepares all three meals everyday. This is the least I could do for her. She has been craving this old home recipe for long. “Unfortunately we do not have a hand mixer so whisking needs to be done by hand. Quite the shoulder workout. Good morning guys. Cheers #dalgonacoffee” Rukmini took to the comments section and replied: “Thanks for making the best coffee ever! love you. Let’s have another round of your shoulder work out in an hour.” (IANS)