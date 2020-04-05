Health min reviews readiness in hospitals

SHILLONG: Health Minister A L Hek on Saturday held a review meeting to discuss the overall preparedness of Civil Hospital, Shillong and Tura Civil Hospital which have been notified as dedicated hospitals for focused treatment of persons infected with the highly contagious COVID-19. The meeting also discussed about the preparedness of the newly set up corona care centres (CCC) which shall also treat any suspected and infected cases of COVID-19.

During the meeting, the health minister appreciated the efforts of health officials present for their dedication as the state prepares to handle the outbreak of COVID-19. He also urged them to take up the responsibility of caring for patients with compassion and without discrimination.

The meeting discussed modalities including requirements of personal protective equipment, ventilators, N95 masks and others.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Sampath Kumar, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, M N Nampui, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Ram Kumar S, Director of Health Services (MI), Dr A War, doctors and other health officials were also present.