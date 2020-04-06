Assam Health Minister takes stock in quarantined Spanish Garden

GUWAHATI: Assam’s health and family welfare minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on MOndayvisited the Spanish Garden Housing Complex on R G Baruah Road in the city to take stock of the situation talking to representatives of the housing society. The residents of the housing complex have been put in home quarantined for 14 days after one resident, a businessman, was tested COVID-19 positive a few days back.

Meanwhile, Assam State Sports and Youth Department on Monday distributed one week’s ration to families of 120 technicians of Assamese filmdom in view of the prevailing lock down. The event of distribution essentials was organised at the Directorate of Sports, Dispur in presence of Member Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, Lakhya Konwar, BJP MLA from Batadrawa, Angoorlata Deka and social worker and senior BJP leader Phani Sharma.