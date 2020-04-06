Shops to open for two days; curfew extended

Shillong: All fair price shops under NFSA and non-NFSA, identified groceries, vegetable, fruit, meat vendors, confectionery and stores selling essential items in all localities of Shillong agglomeration will open from 9 am to 4 pm on Monday and Tuesday to enable residents to purchase essential commodities while curfew has been extended from from 6 am on Monday till 6 am on Friday.

In an order, the East Khasi Hills district administration has, however, asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding in shops.

District Magistrate, M War, has under Section 144 CrPC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas.

Localities to be under curfew include whole of municipal and cantonment areas, all areas under Mawlai and Mawpat Blocks including their census towns, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile, Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

The district magistrate has also prohibited assembly or gathering of five or more persons in public areas and premises beyond the individual households, operation of public and private transport and operation of major markets and commercial establishments in the areas of Mylliem Block beyond 7th Mile, Mawphlang, Sohiong, Mawsynram, Mawkynrew, Mawryngkneng, Laitkroh-Khatarshnong, Pynursla, Shella-Bholaganj Blocks, Sohra and Pynursla Civil Sub-Divisions.