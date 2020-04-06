Sivasagar administration seeks help of religious leaders to guard against rumour mongering

GUWAHATI: The district administration in Sivasagar district on Monday organised a meeting with heads of various religious institutions for the purpose maintenance of age-old social harmony and peace in the district by defeating design of vested interests which have resorted to misinformation campaign through various social media platforms during the prevalent lock down in the entire country because of novel corona virus pandemic.

District Information and Public Relations Officer, Syeda Hashnahana informed that Deputy Commissioner, Lakhinanda Gogoi while presiding over the meeting called upon all sections of the society to remain united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and help the administration by lending no ear to the misinformation campaign launched by people with destructive intention.

He pointed out that there was no know COVID-19 positive case in the district as on date and the administration has taken all possible measures to prevent transmission of the disease to the district.

Addressing the meeting, Superintendent of Police, Amitava Sinha informed that district police were taking stern steps to enforce all-encompassing lock down in the district. He warned against rumours being circulated about some participants in Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi remaining in hiding in the district.

He said a three-layer investigation was carried out to find out attendees of Tablighi Jamaat from the district and all of them were kept in quarantine while their swab samples were tested and all results were negative. He informed that information about any person coming to the district from outside the state could be provided to police or district administration for follow up actions.

The district police chief warned of stern action against those indulging in misinformation campaign through social media platforms and various other means and already action had been taken against five such persons.

District Development Commissioner, Nawab Al Azhar Ali informed that hospitals in the district were prepared with 165 beds in isolation wards and 467 beds for quarantine purposes while there were sufficient personal protection equipment and medicines.

Any information related to Corona virus pandemic can be either obtained and provide by people at telephone numbers: 1077, 03772-223397, 8471864355

The district administration has assured of all steps to keep the supply of essential commodities uninterrupted and prevent unwarranted price rise.