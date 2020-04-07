COVID-19 impact: Assam govt to deduct 30 % salary of ministers, MLAs for one year

GUWAHATI:: All ministers and MLAs in Assam will get 30% less salary for one year as the government resorts to austerity measures to mobilise fund to tackle COVID-9 pandemic.

A meeting of the State Council of Ministers on Tuesday night decided to deduct 30 per cent of the salary of the Chief Minister, all ministers and the MLAs for a period of one year. The fund thus accrued will be used for the treatment and management of COVID-19.

The meeting decided at the State Government would not pass any directives regarding lockdown and Central Government directives on lockdown would continue keeping social distancing norms intact.

The Deputy Commissioners would have to maintain social distance while implementing Central Government directives on lockdown.

State Government would hold meeting of its Council of Ministers on April 12,2020 after receiving guidelines regarding relaxation of lockdown from the Central Government.

It was decided to bring employees of all departments engaged in the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus outbreak like ASTC, Power Department etc., under the insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh along with the staff of health and police departments.

The concerned departments would ensure regular monthly disbursals of financial assistance to beneficiaries under Kushal Konwar Old Age Pension Scheme.

Tuesday’s meeting revised decision of its last meeting of the Council of Minister held on 30 March last regarding payment of Rs 1000/- one-time relief to the poor beneficiaries who don’t have cards under National Food Security Act.

Gaon Panchayat presidents or members, Anchalik Panchayat members and Jila Parishad members or their family members would not be eligible to receive financial assistance irrespective of possessing or not possessing a National Food Security Act (NFSA) card.