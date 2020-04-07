Partial relaxation in curfew restrictions

TURA: Responding to the instructions received from the Govt. of Meghalaya, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Association and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in particular, the West Garo Hills District Magistrate has made minute changes in the restrictions which are in place under 144 CrPC in the district of West Garo Hills.

Accordingly, all postal services in the district have now been directed to resume their services. Also shops dealing with fish, animal feed and fodder, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural shops, Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries and clinics both in public and private sectors are to remain open during the lockdown period.

While informing that opening all such shops including groceries of localities will continue to open from 8 AM to 1 PM every day, except Sunday, the District Magistrate advised the people to maintain social distance as a safety measures against the COVID-19.