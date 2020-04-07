Railways develops low-cost ventilator ‘Jeevan’

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator named ‘Jeevan’ at its Kapurthala coach factory as the country faces ventilator’s shortage amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The ventilator will cost around Rs 10,000 without the compressor.

According to the Railway Ministry officials, ‘Jeevan’ is awaiting the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) nod before start of mass production.

On the development, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “In fight against coronavirus, the engineers at the Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory have developed a prototype of a ventilator named ‘Jeevan’, which is extremely inexpensive. This ventilator made with indigenous technology will be a great relief for our comrades fighting the the corona epidemic.”

Ravinder Gupta, General Manager of Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory (RCF), said, “Once we receive clearance from the ICMR and get the access to all needed materials, we will be able to produce 100 such devices a day basis at our plant.”

The RCF has built the ventilator from materials available at the factory.

The officials said the portable compressor had been made from an air-cooling machine, body from coach components, argon flow from a laser welding machine, and microprocessor from the coach information system.

On March 24, after the announcement of suspension of passenger, mail and express trains and stoppage of works at its production units, the Ministry said they would develop medical cots, beds, IV stands, masks, sanitisers, ventilators and other medical equipments required for the medical team across the country.

The railways has also converted over 2,500 coaches with 40,000 beds into isolation wards for the Covid-19 patients in just 10 days.

IANS