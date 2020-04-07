Source of Tibrewal’s infection unknown so far

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Samples of 85 persons with whom Manish Tibrewal, the city resident who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, had come in contact with, have tested negative for the virus even as the development has left an area of concern over the source of the person’s infection.

Addressing reporters here on Monday afternoon, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that so far, 112 persons, with whom Tibrewal had come in contact since arrival in the city from New Delhi about a month back, have been traced for sample tests.

“Of them, 98 samples have been collected and 85 test results are out with all of them testing negative. The outcome of 13 tests is awaited while the samples of 14 persons are yet to be collected for tests,” the minister said.

The minister said that if all the contacts of Tibrewal test negative, then it would leave the state with an area of concern over the source of his infection.

Till Monday afternoon, as many as 2,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed across the five ICMR-accredited labs in the state, with 26 positive cases, 1,809 negative while the results of 165 samples are awaited.