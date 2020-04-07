State beefs up surveillance measures against coronavirus

SHILLONG: With more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths in the country, Meghalaya has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease and till date, 24,233 passengers have been screened.

An official statement said on Monday that 137 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries were screened while 93 passengers completed observation for 28 days and 78 samples were sent to NEIGRIHMS for tests and all were negative.

The District Surveillance Unit (DSU) till April 5 made 5,354 calls while Interactive Voice Response Service (IVRS) made 13563 calls.

There were 79 registered persons showing one of the symptoms while 2218 people are under self quarantine and similarly, 1471 people have completed their quarantine period.

In the background of the present COVID-19 outbreak, the government has advised the people to adhere to health advisories and follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing and do frequent hand washing with soap and water.

Those who have arrived from the corona affected countries or from other parts of India should remain under strict home isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic, the government said.

Isolation wards

As far as Isolation wards and quarantine facilities are concerned, there are 188 wards for quarantine and symptomatic patients and those who have travel history, 772 symptomatic positive corona care centres,305 for mildly symptomatic patients awaiting test report, 468 for severe symptomatic patients and 64 for critical patients.62 ambulances have been dedicated for COVID-19 for the entire state and these ambulances are mapped to facilities district wise and category wise.

Stock position

Regarding the stock position, the statement said that state has issued 6,519 PPE to the districts and 5460 are balance in stock.

2,44,200 three-ply masks were issued to districts while 57,800 are balance in stock and 70245 alcohol based hand sanitisers of 100 ml each have also been issued while 72355 are balance in stock and more than 1.1 lakh hand gloves of different sizes have also been issued to the districts. Twenty ventilators have also been issued to hospitals.

Training of staff

On training and capacity building, the government said 86 persons have completed master training while 339 medical officers have also been trained.

647 staff nurses, 5792 ASHA workers, 1413 ANM, 4034 AWW, 3168 school teachers, 212 civil defense and home guard personnel have also been trained apart from 20 housekeeping staff of IIM & MIIT and 26 medical officers and staff nurse from state government and Ayush doctors.

The counsellors supporting the psychological unit for the state are 62 and they have made 1195 calls to people requiring psychological assistance.

Line listing of households was initiated from first week of April by ASHAs and as many as 4993 village awareness teams were formed.