Developed By: iNFOTYKE

London: Members of a meeting keep their distance as they arrive at 10 Downing Street as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened in London, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' hospital in central London on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days. Having been in hospital for tests and observation, his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care on Monday evening. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.AP/PTI(AP07-04-2020_000060A)
INTERNATIONAL

Trump offers help to treat ailing UK PM

By Agencies

Washington : US President Donald Trump has offered help to treat UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”.

“I have asked two of the leading companies, these are brilliant companies… They have done an incredible jobs. And I have asked them to contact London immediately,” Efe news quoted Trump as saying in a daily press briefing on Monday.

“We will see if we can be of help. We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors and we will see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go,” he added.

Trump did not reveal any further details but said that “when you get brought into intensive care, it gets very, very serious with this particular disease”.

“So, the two companies are there. And with what they are talking about, and it’s rather complex and has had really incredible results. We’re working with the FDA and everybody else, but we are working with London with respect to Boris Johnson,” he said.

The President said he “found (Johnson) to be a fantastic person, a fantastic warm strong smart guy. He loves his country, you see that. He fought like hell for his country”.

The 55-year-old Prime Minister was moved to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday evening after his condition worsened, 11 days after he tested positive.

Johnson first announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, stating that he had “mild symptoms” of the virus.

His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, said two days earlier that she was “on the mend” after spending the “past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus”.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.