e-learning platform for students

Shillong: The Director of School Education & Literacy and Higher & Technical Education, Ambrose Marak, has advised schools, colleges, teachers and students to participate and register with the free social initiative and start-up — CR School.

CR School is a platform for all schools to be available online for interactive e-learning, launched by local entrepreneur Christopher Rani with an aim to bridge any type of physical boundaries brought about by external circumstances that could hinder the growth and development of students at large.

CR School provides access to important features like seamless online classes, interactive communications between teachers and students, updated lessons, personal evaluation, pro-metric tests, on-the-go access to study materials and downloadable contents.

Marak said that the technical team at CR School along with the collaboration of the Education department is working behind the scenes to take care of the academic future of the students. Several schools including Meghalaya Police Public School, Pine Mount School, Jowai Public School, Seven Set Annexe HS School, Christian Academy HS School, Mrs. N. Hills Tiny Tots East Ville School, H. Elias Memorial HS School, Shullai Progressive Secondary School, Umroi Presbyterian HS School, K.C. Secondary School, B.K. Bajoria HS School and Anderson HS School have already associated themselves with CR School.

The official further informed that interested schools and colleges collect further details from the toll free helpline number 1800-572-0907.