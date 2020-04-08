Isolation cells set up in jails to keep inmates safe from pandemic

SHILLONG: The State Prison department has taken a slew of measures in an effort to keep the COVID-19 pandemic away from the congested jails.

Inspector General of Prisons M Kharkrang on Tuesday said that two isolation cells have been created in each of the jails in the state.

While one is for new entrants, who are kept quarantined for a few days, the second is meant for inmates who show symptoms of the virus.

The new entrants are allowed to move to the general ward only after the medical officer is satisfied with their health condition.

Kharkrang said that all jails are being provided with adequate surgical gloves, masks and hand sanitisers to be used by the staff whenever they enter the cells to rule out the possibility of the inmates getting contaminated.

Besides, spray guns have been provided for sanitising the jail complex with Sodium Hypochlorite and bleaching powder.

According to Kharkrang, posters in Hindi and local languages have been pasted inside the cells for educating the inmates about the virus and the do’s and don’ts while medical officers are also regularly carrying out awareness programmes. In addition, no visitors are allowed to meet the inmates till April 15.

It may be mentioned that 157 UTPs have been released on bail by the trial court to decongest the jails as per direction of the Supreme Court and high court.