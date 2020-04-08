Nationwide lockdown likely to continue after April 14

New Delhi: Multiple state governments and experts have requested the Central government to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown further and the Modi government is considering their suggestions, say government sources.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Tuesday recommended extension of closure of all educational institutions and restricting all religious activities having public participation till May 15 irrespective of whether the government extends the 21-day lockdown or not, official sources said.

A meeting of the GoM chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and participated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded that religious centres, shopping malls and educational institutions must not be allowed to resume normal functioning at least for four weeks from April 14 when the current lockdown ends.

The thinking in the government is that schools and colleges will more less remain shut till end of June as the summer vacation will start from middle of May.

The GoM recommended that activities of all religious organisations should not be allowed till May 15 as a precautionary measure to check spread of coronavirus infection, the sources added.

The GoM has been tasked with monitoring the overall situation in the country arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and make recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The GoM also briefly discussed possible scenarios after end of the current spell of the lockdown. It recommended that the inputs of the states are crucial in taking specific decisions on measures to contain the pandemic.

The GoM also recommended measures to enhance testing facilities for coronavirus infection in medical laboratories, the sources said.

As of now, the biggest question confronting the government is weighing in two options — loss of livelihood versus loss of life.

However, any decision in this regard will come after Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with floor leaders and chief ministers where a common exit plan is to be discussed.

However, the government hasn’t made any assertion so far whether it is going to extend the current lockdown or not. But government sources have indeed confirmed that the Modi government is considering the requests to extend the shutdown.

For how long will the second lap of extension be if extension takes place, is still premature, insists the source. Any decision will be taken after the next chief ministers conference when each CM will come back with their own exit plans after forming task forces, as requested by PM Modi.

Also there is a meeting by Modi scheduled with floor leaders of Parliament which may be used to build a consensus decision rather than an imposed decision. (Agencies)