Sonowal reviews preparedness against COVID-19  in Hailakandi

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Hailakandi district on Wednesday.

Reviewing the preparedness of the district administration with senior officials, heads of departments and MPs and MLAs at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall here, Chief Minister Sonowal asked everyone to work unitedly and resolutely in the fight against COVID-19.

Sonowal said leaders of all religions were being contacted to ensure that that people from all faiths stick to the lock down guidelines and not assemble in places of worship.

The CM asked the administration to ensure uninterrupted flow of essential commodities and power supply during the lock down period.

He instructed the administration to take stern action against those posting objectionable posts in the social media that can flare up communal tension and create stumbling blocks in the fight against COVID-19.

He further directed the administration to reach out to the poorest of the poor and provide the much-needed respite during the unprecedented situation.

Giving a power point presentation on the different initiatives taken by the administration in the wake of COVID-19 situation, DC, Jalli said four quarantine facilities with 200 beds and one isolation ward with 50 beds have been set up.

She apprised the Chief Minister about the steps taken for screening of people who have from outside and constant surveillance and monitoring of the over 1500 people under home quarantine. Of the 55 swab samples taken, one has tested positive while 44 have turned out to be negative, she said.