Sports Snippets

Ex-Atletico, Real Madrid & Barcelona boss Radomir Antic dies

New Delhi:Serbias Radomir Antic, who is famed as to be the only person to manage Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, has died after prolonged illness. He was 71.Antic, whose managerial career spanned 27 years, passed away on Monday.His finest achievements, including an historic LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in the 1995-96 campaign, came at Atletico Madrid.”The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace,” the club tweeted.He also managed Barcelona during the second part of the 2002-03 campaign after replacing sacked Louis van Gaal. “The Barca family mourns the loss of a man who was deeply beloved in the world of football. Rest in Peace,” the club said.The Serbian also had a 10-month spell with Real between March 1991 and January 1992. (IANS)

Peter Walker passes away

London: Former England all-rounder Peter Walker, who played three Tests — all against South Africa in 1960, has died at the age of 84.According to BBC Sport, Walker died from a stroke. While his international career stalled at 128 runs, including a high score of 52, he enjoyed a first-class career of 16 years with Glamorgan. In that time, he accumulated 13 hundreds and 92 fifties in 469 matches, while also taking 834 wickets, including 25 five-wicket hauls. Initially a left-arm pace bowler, he switched to left-arm spin midway through his career.”Having moved into the media at the end of his playing career, Walker returned to the game as chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales in 1996 and later became president of Glamorgan CCC between 2009 and 2010. The following year he was awarded an MBE for services to cricket,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. (IANS)

Thomas and Uber Cup uncertain

New Delhi: The already rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup on Tuesday came under fresh doubts following the Danish government’s decision to extend a ban on “larger gatherings” in the country until the end of August. The badminton tournament was rescheduled to be held between August 15-23 in Denmark but the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark are now seeking clarification from Danish authorities on the definition of “larger gatherings”. “….and how this might affect the ability to stage the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 on the rescheduled dates of 15-23 August,” the BWF said in a statement. (PTI)