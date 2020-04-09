95-year-old Mizo lady makes face masks to help fight COVID-19

GUWAHATI: Mizoram has found an incredible soldier in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in 95-year-old Pi Nghakliani, wife of former MLA, late Pu Lalrinliana.

She has not only donated one-month pension not just yet done with to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, but also stitched a number of face masks herself at her home and are handing them out to whoever needs it at this time of fight against the pandemic.

https://twitter.com/ZoramthangaCM/status/1247783645298847745

The demand for face masks has soared all over the country because of the novel corona virus pandemic and the 95-year-old lady’s indomitable spirit in making face masks has shown the way for many in this crisis period.

Government of India has already encouraged NGOs and self-help groups to make face masks with cloth as per guidelines of the Health Ministry.