Boris spends second night in ICU

London: British Prime Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and he was “stable” and “in good spirits” while receiving treatment for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the St Thomas’ Hospital here on Sunday “for close monitoring” after his condition worsened. The Prime Minister is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits”, Edward Argar, serving as the minister of state for health, told the BBC on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s office also suggested the first review into whether the coronavirus lockdown could be eased would not go ahead as planned on Monday next week, the report said.

Asked on BBC Breakfast when the measures might be lifted, Argar said the scientific evidence “isn’t yet there to allow us to make us a decision”.

“We have to be over that peak before we can think about making changes,” he said, adding: “It’s too early to say when we will reach that peak.”

A ban on public gatherings of more than two people and the closure of shops selling non-essential goods were among the series of restrictions announced by Johnson on March 23 to tackle the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)