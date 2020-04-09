FIR filed against Assam man for entering GH during lock down

TURA: An FIR has been filed against a man from Assam for forcefully entering the state despite restrictions being put in place against the entry of outsiders over rising cases of Covid-19 virus in the neighbouring state.

The FIR alleging forced entry was filed by the All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) on Thursday against one, Abdus Salam Shah of Bagjhapa village under Sukchur PS, Mankachar of South Salmara District in Assam.

In the FIR filed with the in-charge of the Rajabala Police Outpost in West Garo HIlls, the AMMSU alleged that Shah after entering the district on Wednesday had wandered around in his personal Scorpio vehicle (Black) and even threatened the villagers of Char Magurmari Village when they confronted him.

According to the FIR, the accused also broke the Bamboo gate erected on the inter-state border route by the union in collaboration with the state police during his illegal entry into Garo Hills.

The AMMSU while demanding the immediate arrest of Shah for the violation has also called for an enquiry into the incident.

“This is a very serious matter as he was able to roam around freely during the lock down. He has put the people at risk from infection and strong action should be taken against him,” President of AMMSU, Nur Islam Sk said.

Following the incident, the union met officials of the police department including the BDO of Selsella and has urged them to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.