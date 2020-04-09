Garo bodies apprehensive over lifting of lock down

TURA: Concerns are being raised against the total lifting of the Covid-19 lock down in Garo Hills after April 14 with several local bodies apprehensive that the rash decision if taken would once again put the people at risk of contracting the virus after all efforts have been taken by the people to stay safe.

The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills in their appeal to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma cautioned against lifting the lock down and suggested that the region continues with a lock down like situation for the time being.

“If the tests of those being kept in isolation turns out to be positive it will be disastrous as their contact tracing was not done properly. Even if it was done, their (contacts) other contacts were not asked for self quarantine or monitored properly. Once the suspected patient is positive, there is possibility that the chain of contacts can spread the virus if they are allowed to mingle with other people,” the union said.

The union also said that much more was needed in the form of PPEs, test kits, N95 masks and ventilators in the district and that it would not be possible to tackle the situation if any positive cases for the virus turn up. While continuing to stay in a lock down like situation, the union also urged that the transportation of vegetables from neighbouring states especially Assam, be discouraged in view of the rising cases over there. The union also suggested that while government offices, agriculture sector and other similar activities are allowed to open, the opening of major weekly markets in the state is discouraged and that lock down like situation is extended until the situation is put under control.

Another local body from West Garo Hills the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) questioned if foolproof mechanisms would be put in place to prevent the infiltration of the traders dealing in fish, dry-fish and vegetables, from neighbouring Assam once the weekly markets are allowed to open.

“Attempts for illegal entry by the unscrupulous traders from Assam clandestinely into our land will be tremendous and the security personnel along the inter-state border will be having tough time to handle it. Among the North East States, Assam has the largest number of people affected by the corona virus and the number may possibly increase on later dates. If the existing financial assistance to the needy people is in place, we feel that the opening up of weekly markets be put off for some more days in Garo Hills till the situation is under control in the neighbouring state,” the forum said.

The forum however said that if the weekly markets are to be opened up at all, stronger mechanisms be adopted to check the entry of illegal and virus carrying traders in all the entry points along the inter-state border.

“Proper checking of Trading licenses and medical check-ups must be conducted for permitting any outside traders to enter into the weekly markets. Not only the strategic and main entry points but complete length of the inter-state border should be properly guarded and protected. Also, strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols like maintenance of social distancing, etc. must not be compromised at any cost,” the forum cautioned.

Meanwhile, informing that, more than 25 citizens from the state especially from Garo Hills are stranded without basic facilities in Chennai due to the Covid-19 lock down, the forum urged Sangma to take up the matter with his counterpart from the other state to ensure that they are provided all necessities as well as arrangement made for their safe return.

Provide PPEs to medical workers in GH

The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) in Garo Hills has urged the state government to provide sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to medical workers in Garo Hills to fight against Covid-19,in the event that cases of the virus turn up in the region.

Besides providing sufficient PPEs, the movement while pointing out that a virology lab for testing of patients for the virus was also not available in the region, urged the government to set up the same as early as possible.