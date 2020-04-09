Jharkhand reports first death due to coronavirus

BOKARO (JHARKHAND): A 75-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in the wee hours of Thursday, the first death in the state due to the infection.

A resident of Gomia block, the elderly person was in quarantine for quite some time.

Bokaro Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak told IANS, “The deceased had no travel history. His sample was sent to Ranchi for test. The report came on Wednesday and he died on Thursday morning.”

After his death, the entire area has been sealed and the process of contact tracing has been initiated.

After 9 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13 in the state.

IANS