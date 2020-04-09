Tottenham issue warning to Mourinho and players

London: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted he was wrong after overseeing a makeshift training session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

British government rules allows people to exercise outdoors only with members of their household.

A video of the pair surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday after which Spurs reminded players to adhere to government laws with respect to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho said.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice.” Mourinho was however reportedly adamant that he had adhered to physical distancing even while with Ndombele. Premier League football has been suspended indefinitely as the United Kingdom grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs adviced all of its players to “respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.” “We shall continue to reinforce this message,” a Spurs spokesperson told British media. Over 50,000 have been infected by the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Over 6,000 have died from the disease as well in the country.

