Assam govt to help critical care patients stranded outside

GUWAHATI: Assam government will provide financial assistance to those critical care patients from the state who had gone out of the state for cancer treatment, heart surgery and kidney transplant and were now stranded because of lock down.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed that those patients should call up a specific telephone number 03612558955 to provide details about their treatment, hospital, present location, local contact number etc., for verification.

They then have to WhatsApp their bank account details with IFS Code (preferably with a photo of the front page of the bank pass book) at the number 6901281862.

The Health Minister said that the quantum of the financial assistance per such stranded patients would be decided depending on the number of beneficiaries seeking help from the government.