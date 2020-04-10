Curfew extended till April 14, shops to remain open today

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War, has extended curfew from 6 am of April 10 upto 6 am of April 14 in the city and on the outskirts of the district.

While the shops will remain open on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm, the deputy commissioner informed that collection centres of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) will remain open in the community halls of each locality in addition to stores of telecom provider (both public and private) in areas falling outside Shillong agglomeration and only in villages of East Khasi Hills district.

The deputy commissioner also said the selected shops have substantially increased to 1559 with 20 mobile units, so as to meet the requirements of local residents.

Besides, the registered suppliers and retailers of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department will open exclusively for sale of only livestock, poultry and pet feed.

The deputy commissioner also asked the public to strictly maintain social distancing and not to overcrowd in one area or shop and to cooperate with the arrangement made by the district administration, police and headmen.

The district administration announced that adequate stock is available and there is no need to panic and resort to hoarding as it will have an adverse impact.