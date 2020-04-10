State allays fears of food shortage

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has allayed fears of shortage of essential commodities, especially rice in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that as far as open market is concerned, the government went to the extent of tying up with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) directly for procurement of rice.

The total quantity is 11,727.08 metric tonnes and out of this, 1000 metric tonnes reached Guwahati godown and lifting has also taken place by the respective wholesalers of different districts which means rice is available in the open market.

On National Food Security Act, he said that the supply under Public Distribution System is smooth in the state and there is no shortage.

“We don’t have shortages at all as far PDS is concerned. The additional allotment of 5 kg of rice per beneficiary as declared by the government will be effective for April, May and June,” he said.

Stating that the allotment of April has just reached and many wholesalers had lifted it, he added that the government is awaiting allotment of May and June.

“Both PDS and open market are stable for three months,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also said for the supply of local vegetables, the department of Agriculture has set up iTEAM-1917 and there are 11 Agri Response Vehicles in East Khasi Hills which go to rural areas and buy vegetables and distribute the groceries among the people.

He said under this system, buyers are already there to purchase the vegetables and they only need to call the dedicated number 1917.

He also said the price for vegetables is as per the prevailing market price.