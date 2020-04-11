Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Himanta Biswa Sarma. File photo.
Assam health minister donates to PM Care Fund, Assam Arogya Nidhi

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has donated Rs 1 Lakh towards PM Cares Fund and Rs 50,000 in Assam Arogya Nidhi from his salary of March 2020.

Making the donations, the minister called upon everyone should join this campaign as per one’s individual capacity thereby contribute towards tackling COVID pandemic. “This is going to be a long battle,” he said.

