Family put under home quarantine for illegal entry

TURA: A family, including three children, who entered Tura from Rajabala area on Friday without providing information has been out under home quarantine by district authorities.

Authorities came to know of the arrival of the family into Kabul market in the heart of the town after its watchman informed of their presence.

When a team of the district task force and police arrived on the scene it was found that the woman had come from Rajabala to get a medical check up as she happened to be pregnant.

However, questions have been raised about how the family was able to come all the way from Rajabala, over 50 kms distance from Tura, unhindered despite the lockdown in place.

“Though it is a medical case, we are looking into the aspects of their travel,” informed district SP MGR Kumar.

There have been instances in the recent past of goods laden vehicles giving hitchhikers a ride from one part of the region to another without the knowledge of the authorities prompting police to beef up their checking at entry points.