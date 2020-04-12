Inter-state movement to remain suspended

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday suggested to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, that inter-state movement should be completely stopped post April 14.

Sangma was participating in a video conference that the prime minister held with all chief ministers on COVID-19 and the strategy post April 14, when the 21-day lockdown ends.

Sangma later told reporters that 99 per cent of the chief ministers were in support of extending the lockdown with some relaxation.

Sangma said that the chief ministers were asked to speak individually and 99 per cent of them suggested that the lockdown should continue.He, however, said that there were indications that certain day-to-day activities, which are necessary for the economy and for the poorer section of society may need to be relaxed.

Talking about the state, the chief minister said that the stand of the government is that inter-state movement should be completely stopped and that economic activity at the local level should be allowed.

He said that the state can function in isolation for sometime where agriculture and small construction and factory work are allowed while ensuring that no labourers and individuals coming from outside are allowed.

He also said that the state government has been very clear from the beginning that life will not go back to normal immediately and there will be certain restrictions.