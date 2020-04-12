Nationwide lockdown set to extend as CMs concur

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus looks set to be extended by two more weeks till April-end after a consensus emerged among states on Saturday for continuing the curbs.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to take steps to curb the lockdown violations and ensure adherence to social distancing, he also announced a shift in focus from ‘Jaan hai to jahaan hai’ (health is wealth) to ‘Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi’ (lives as well as livelihoods), which many saw as indications towards relaxations for certain economic activities, including for industrial and agriculture sector.

The next 3-4 weeks would be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the virus spread, Modi told the chief ministers.

During their interaction, several chief ministers demanded financial and fiscal relief from the Centre to fight the pandemic, while Modi suggested measures to incentivise direct marketing of farm produce to help farmers, among other steps to help the country remain healthy and to prosper too.

Schools and colleges may remain closed everywhere, but small scale industries and liquor shops may be allowed to open, officials added.

According to a statement from the PMO, Modi also suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate sale of farm produce. He also referred to the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app — which can tell an individual whether he or she has come in close vicinity of an infected person or area, as “an essential tool in our fight against COVID-19” which can subsequently act as an e-pass to facilitate travel from one place to another.

Modi, who wore a mask during the video conference, also condemned attacks on health professionals and incidents of misbehaviour with students from North East and Kashmir. He also said measures are being taken to ensure protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers.

He assured the states that the country has adequate supplies of essential medicines and gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

Observing that the combined efforts of the Centre and states have helped reduce the impact of COVID-19, he said the situation is rapidly evolving and constant vigilance is paramount.

On the exit plan from the lockdown, Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on an extension by another two weeks, but underlined that the government wants to not only save lives but also livelihoods.

“While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi Jahan Bhi’, for India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India,” Modi said. (PTI)