BPCL braves lockdown to serve brave soldiers on easternmost frontiers

GUWAHATI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has braved the prolonged lockdown stifling the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic to serve the nation’s protectors – the Army, the paramilitary forces and the Border Roads Organisation in the deep interiors of the northeast border area in Arunachal Pradesh.

For the BPCL, the long, meandering road from Assam valley moving past scenic tea gardens and through green mountains leads to yet another front where it has the opportunity to serve the nation’s brave soldiers. For the drivers of the tank-lorries on along this route, it is a journey against all odds as on date with the lockdown in place.

Many tank-lorries leave from Numaligarh Refinery and supply points in Numaligarh and other locations to reach deep into Arunachal Pradesh to supply petroleum products to the armed forces operating in the frontier areas of this north-eastern border state.

Because of the lockdown meant to fight COVID-19 outbreak, this long journey becomes full of challenges. This has tuned an extremely lonely route and the end points are far away. It can take up to six or seven days for a return trip along this mountainous path.

Because of the lockdown, intermediate stopovers are shut down. Thus, finding food and water along the route is quite a challenge. As a remedy, Bharat Petroleum is providing drivers non-perishable food, water and other essentials. However, there is one respite – upon reaching the destination, the Army helps them in every way. For example, there they can undertake maintenance of their vehicles, or fill up food supplies for the return journey, if necessary.

In this mountainous region, destinations rise up into the skies. Damteng is at a height of 14,000 feet from the mean sea level. Bomdir is located at a height of 9,000 feet, LGG rises up to 12,500 feet, KM6 is at 9,000 feet, while Baisakhi stands at a height of 8,000 feet. At such lofty elevations, air is thin and oxygen levels are low. This causes breathing difficulty, exhaustion and fatigue – some of the most serious risks for drivers.

The challenges do not end here. The route is precarious, as there are dangers of landslides.

Apart from the Army, BPCL also supplies fuel and other petroleum products such as oils and lubricants to BRO as well as paramilitary forces. It a time-tested bond of trust between BPCL and the armed services that helps keep our national borders safe round the year, and especially during the present trying times.

During March this year, BPCL supplied 694 kilolitres of products to the nation’s protectors on the borders.