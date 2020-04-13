Hek reviews COVID-19 preparedness at Williamnagar

TURA: Meghalaya Health minister, AL Hek, accompanied by the Director of Health Services (MI), Dr. Aman War and in presence of Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise N Marak, Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, Superintendent of Police, RTG Momin and the health officials, held a review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness in East Garo Hills at Williamnagar Circuit House on Monday.

During the meeting, Hek highlighted the role of health department in giving treatment to the migrant labourers and informed that funds from the MHIS can also be utilized to deal with emergency cases. To cope with the prevailing situation, he urged the District Health and medical Officer (DM&HO) to utilize the services of the ambulances belonging to churches and the NGOs. He also informed that t-shirts and caps will be provided to the volunteers very soon for easy identification by the authorities and urged the frontline workers not to panic.

Highlighting the role to be played by the districts in the fight against COVID-19, the DHS (MI), Dr. Aman War lauded and appreciated the steps taken by the DM&HO, Dr. Janulla K Marak and her team in collaboration with the district administration. Informing about the steps taken by the health department to meet the needs of the prevailing situation, Dr. War said that the ventilators for the Garo Hills will be dispatched to Tura Civil Hospital next week from where the other hospitals in other districts may collect. Hek added that PPEs, hand sanitizers, face masks, thermal scanners, etc. also will be sent to the districts next week.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner, informed that training have been given medical volunteers and the Nokmas also have been sensitized about their role in the fight against the virus. According to him, five samples from the district, so far, have been sent and tested negative. Informing the formation of Incident Response Team (IRT) in all the C&RD blocks and Screening Points, he also highlighted the shortage of PPEs in the district.

After the review meeting, Hek also visited the corona care centre located at Denggagre locality of Williamnagar.