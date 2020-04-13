Lawyers write to CJI over surge in child abuse cases during lockdown

New Delhi: A letter has been written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde requesting him to take suo motu cognizance of increase in number of child abuse cases during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The letter written by two lawyers — Sumeer Sodhi and Aarzoo Aneja — said that during the lockdown, incidents of abuse and violence faced by children have risen.

“Under normal circumstances, it is not considered safe for abused children to stay at home as it might result in further suffering at the hands of their own family members. However, during the lockdown the danger to these children is exacerbated, as they are unable to leave their homes. The isolation has further shattered support networks, making it even more difficult for the victims to seek help or escape,” the letter said.

It said child abuse incidents have already risen in India due to the lockdown and will keep increasing if steps are not taken immediately to protect and support the victims of child abuse.

“This Court is, therefore, requested to take cognizance of the issue of protecting rights of children and their safety in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need of the hour is to issue guidelines to various authorities for protecting children from violence and abuse, which is inflicted upon them by their own family members/ relatives/care takers, taking measures to ensure that counselling is made available to them. The NGOs/organizations which work in the field of child welfare need to be mobilised at this time of child abuse pandemic. Hence the present letter petition,” it said.

The lawyers said that the basis of their letter are articles published in media in which it has been reported that hotlines are lighting up with cases of child abuse and the childline India Helpline has received more than 92,000 calls asking for protection of children from abuse and violence in the past few days during the lockdown period.

“It was further stated that number of calls had increased by 50 per cent since March 24, 2020, i.e. the day of imposition of lockdown. It is further stated that confinement is fostering tension and strain created by security, health, and money issues. This sudden surge in the number of such incidents which are being reported and those which go unreported is not confined to India, as per various reports in international dailies,” the letter said.

It also said such cases clearly violate the fundamental right of life and the right to live with dignity of that child. (PTI)