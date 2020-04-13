Nagaland reports first positive case

GUWAHATI: Nagaland on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 case with a patient from the state testing positive at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

“A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment”, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

The total number of positive cases in the North East now stands at 34, including 28 from Assam, two each from Manipur and Tripura, and one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. (Agencies)