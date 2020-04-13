Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected, says WHO

Geneva: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit over 22,000 healthcare workers across 52 countries and regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to its daily report on Saturday, 22,073 COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers have been reported to the WHO as of April 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said the number is probably under-represented as there is so far no systematic reporting of infections among healthcare workers to the WHO.

Preliminary results suggest healthcare workers are being infected both in the workplace and in the community, most often through infected family members. (IANS)